Nedeljkovic impresses for Serbia as he praises Villa boss Emery for his belief in him

Nedeljkovic impresses for Serbia as he praises Emery for his belief in him

Aston Villa right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic has been impressing while on international duty.

He was involved in Serbia’s UEFA Nations League clashes against Spain and Denmark.

Coming from the Serbian second tier, Nedeljkovic has not taken long to settle at Unai Emery’s Villa.

"He has a very good relationship with all the players, he is happy to help everyone, spends his time at the training ground from morning to night, always available to everyone," Nedeljkovic said about Emery.

"If I had to do it (Emery's coaching) in one word, it would be passion.

"That passion is in him and he is always by your side with the right advice. He is always there to say what and how should be done, he demonstrates everything, he would even draw, if necessary. He is great at scouting rivals, I think that tactically he is perfect.

"We do analysis after every training session and match, so we can correct mistakes, everything must be better, that is the only way to make progress."