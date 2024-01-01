Ndiaye returns to Everton training after suffering injury with Senegal

Everton fans will be happy to know that one of their summer arrivals is not seriously injured.

Senegal star Iliman Ndiaye is back in individual training after missing their 4-0 win over Malawi last week.

The 24-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Toffees since signing from Marseille.

Interim Senegal manager Pape Thiaw confirmed Ndiaye is back in training, albeit not with the group.

"Iliman was injured during the match," he said, per Joueurs on X.

"He trained yesterday even though he wasn't with the group on the pitch. He was at the hotel, he trained.

“So he is at my disposal, now we'll see tomorrow! It could be him or someone else. You'll see tomorrow."