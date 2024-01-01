Napoli pushing to close Gilmour, McTominay deals

Italian giants Napoli still expect to complete a £12.5million deal to sign Billy Gilmour from Brighton.

The free spending Italian team are also pushing to sign Scott McTominay from Manchester United.

However, The Mail states that both deals are separate and have no connection to each other.

McTominay is one who will cost around £25 million, given his worth to United.

But Napoli are set to get his countryman Gilmour for a much lower fee, which may have surprised some neutrals.

The 23-year-old is one who Brighton did not want to sell earlier this summer.

They are said to have changed their mind after the player made it clear he wanted to go.