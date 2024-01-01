Napoli push Chelsea to slash Lukaku asking price

New Napoli head coach Antonio Conte wants to sign Romelu Lukaku for the club.

The Italian is hoping for a reunion with the Belgian forward, who excelled under him at Inter Milan.

Lukaku also wants to make the move, per Gianluca Di Marzio, but price is the issue.

Chelsea are willing to reduce their asking price from €44 million to a sum that Napoli can afford.

The Italians are not willing to pay more than €25 million, which is causing a serious issue.

Chelsea will not accept a drastically cut price fee or a loan exit for Lukaku this summer.