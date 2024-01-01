Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
Bayern Munich stick to De Ligt price after latest Man Utd offer
Man Utd face competition as Arsenal confirm Obi-Martin split
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"

Napoli push Chelsea to slash Lukaku asking price

Napoli push Chelsea to slash Lukaku asking price
Napoli push Chelsea to slash Lukaku asking price
Napoli push Chelsea to slash Lukaku asking priceAction Plus
New Napoli head coach Antonio Conte wants to sign Romelu Lukaku for the club.

The Italian is hoping for a reunion with the Belgian forward, who excelled under him at Inter Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lukaku also wants to make the move, per Gianluca Di Marzio, but price is the issue.

Chelsea are willing to reduce their asking price from €44 million to a sum that Napoli can afford.

The Italians are not willing to pay more than €25 million, which is causing a serious issue.

Chelsea will not accept a drastically cut price fee or a loan exit for Lukaku this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLukaku RomeluNapoliChelseaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mertens backing 'good friend' Lukaku for Napoli move
REVEALED: Lukaku will slash Chelsea salary to make Napoli move
Materazzi: Lukaku must regret leaving Inter Milan