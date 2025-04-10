Napoli prepare to sell Ipswich loanee Cajuste

Jens Cajuste will not go down with Ipswich Town.

On-loan from Napoli, the midfielder will leave Ipswich if they're relegated at the end of the season.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting: If Ipswich relegate to Championship from Premier League, Jens Cajuste will return to Napoli even if he is not in Antonio Conte’s plans and he will be sold again to another club.

"In fact the obligation to buy (€12M) is valid if ITFC will stay in Premier League."

The Swede has scored one goal in 24 Premier League matches this season.