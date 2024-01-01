Napoli offer Osimhem to Chelsea for Belgian star

Italian giants Napoli are offering Victor Osimhen to Chelsea as part of a player exchange.

With new boss Antonio Conte seeking a reunion with Romelu Lukaku, Napoli are trying to make the transfer happen.

Per The Mirror, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has been in London to discuss the matter.

Chelsea want to sell Lukaku, who would be happy to go to Napoli and play under Conte.

Whether Chelsea want to sign Osimhen is not clear, as they have been bidding for other forwards this summer.

However, a mutually beneficial deal may appeal to both clubs, both from a personnel and financial standpoint.