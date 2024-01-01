Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker
Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer

Napoli offer Osimhem to Chelsea for Belgian star

Napoli offer Osimhem to Chelsea for Belgian star
Napoli offer Osimhem to Chelsea for Belgian star
Napoli offer Osimhem to Chelsea for Belgian starAction Plus
Italian giants Napoli are offering Victor Osimhen to Chelsea as part of a player exchange.

With new boss Antonio Conte seeking a reunion with Romelu Lukaku, Napoli are trying to make the transfer happen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has been in London to discuss the matter.

Chelsea want to sell Lukaku, who would be happy to go to Napoli and play under Conte.

Whether Chelsea want to sign Osimhen is not clear, as they have been bidding for other forwards this summer.

However, a mutually beneficial deal may appeal to both clubs, both from a personnel and financial standpoint.

Mentions
Osimhen VictorConte AntonioLukaku RomeluNapoliChelseaFootball TransfersPremier LeagueSerie A
Related Articles
Napoli open to Lukaku swap for Osimhen as Chelsea deal emerges
Sabatini backing Napoli push for Chelsea striker Lukaku
Chelsea could swap Lukaku for big name Napoli forward this summer