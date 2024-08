Napoli and Man Utd agree fee for McTominay

Napoli and Man Utd agree fee for McTominay

Napoli have agreed terms with Manchester United for Scott McTominay.

The Sun says the two clubs have agreed a £25m fee for the Scotland international.

Advertisement Advertisement

The ball is now in McTominay's court about whether he wishes to make the move to Naples this week.

McTominay was a second-half substitute for United in defeat at Brighton yesterday.

Napoli sports chief Giovanni Manna has admitted his admiration for McTominay this past week.