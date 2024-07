Musiala welcomes Olise to Bayern Munich: My ex-Chelsea pal!

Jamal Musiala has welcomed Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

The former Crystal Palace midfielder completed his €50m move on Sunday.

Musiala told German reporters: "We played together in the Chelsea youth team, it was nice.

"He has an extraordinary talent, his skills are excellent . He scored many goals at Palace so... I'm happy he's coming to Bayern."

Last season, Musiala scored 10 goals in 19 games for Palace.