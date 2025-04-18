Muñoz pens new Crystal Palace deal until 2028: It's my home

Crystal Palace fullback Daniel Munoz has signed a new contract with the club until 2028 after much speculation.

The Colombian has extended his stay at Selhurst Park after an impressive season under manager Oliver Glasner. Muñoz joined the south London side last summer and has since become a pivotal player in Palace’s quest for European football. Speaking to the club's official website, he said:

"From day one, I felt the energy on the field at Selhurst Park – now, it's my home."

Chairman Steve Parish also commented on the deal and praised Munoz’ commitment to the club over the past year.

“This is fantastic news for Crystal Palace. Daniel is the epitome of an excellent professional, giving his all in every match and training session.

“He has made a great impact since arriving in South London last year, and I am delighted that he has chosen to commit his future to the club.”

Speaking earlier this month, Glasner praised the right-back’s character and admitted that he can still improve his game despite his excellent form.

“Danny (Munoz) embodies the passion and spirit of the team. He’s so professional and always playing at a very high level.

“Also, he knows he has to improve a few things. For example, when we conceded the third goal after half time at Manchester City, he opened up the gap inside which he’s done two or three times this season.

“It’s great to have him. Since he arrived, he’s had such a good and positive impact on the Crystal Palace performance.

“Having these kinds of players in the squad is what you wish as a manager. He’s very reliable and always available.”