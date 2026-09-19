Mudryk 'wanted Arsenal move' before Chelsea transfer

Shakhtar Donetsk director of football Darijo Srna has boldly claimed Mykhailo Mudryk wanted to join Arsenal not Chelsea in 2023.

Arsenal were linked with an offer for the Ukraine international prior to his 2023 transfer move from Shakhtar to Chelsea as Srna secured a whopping £88M up front fee.

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Srna claimed Mudry spoke to Mikel Arteta over a possible move back then and the 25-year-old wanted a move to the Emirates Stadium in August.

"Misha talked to Arteta. I talked to the Chelsea coach. And, probably, at that moment he liked Arteta more.

"But it's the club who decides whether to sell a player or not. We told him the club had found common groun with Chelsea.

“And then you decide for yourself: do you want to move or not? Either you go to Chelsea, or Arsenal offers the same conditions, or you stay at Shakhtar.

"Chelsea made a much better offer to Shakhtar than Arsenal. We can discuss it, but we can't accept a worse offer than the one we had."

Arsenal fans have since seen Mudryk join their North London rivals Tottenham on loan for the 2026/27 season following the overturning of a four-year doping ban earlier this year.