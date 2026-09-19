Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Bayern Munich ready to rescue Florian Wirtz from Liverpool

Man City trio tipped to follow in Rodri and Silva’s footsteps

Man United and Arsenal keeping tabs on €70m-rated Ibrahim Maza

JJ Gabriel in Barcelona for talks after Man United exit bombshell

Most read on Flashscore News

Mane and Diatta miss out as Patrick Vieira names first Senegal squad

New France boss Zidane announces first squad, Mbappe confirmed as captain

FIFA vice-president demands release of World Cup sell-off and Balogun files

Who's Missing: Chelsea's Joao Pedro injured, Foden suspended for Man City

Mudryk 'wanted Arsenal move' before Chelsea transfer

Tottenham loanee Mykhailo Mudryk.
Tottenham loanee Mykhailo Mudryk.Action Images via Reuters

Shakhtar Donetsk director of football Darijo Srna has boldly claimed Mykhailo Mudryk wanted to join Arsenal not Chelsea in 2023.

Arsenal were linked with an offer for the Ukraine international prior to his 2023 transfer move from Shakhtar to Chelsea as Srna secured a whopping £88M up front fee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Srna claimed Mudry spoke to Mikel Arteta over a possible move back then and the 25-year-old wanted a move to the Emirates Stadium in August.

"Misha talked to Arteta. I talked to the Chelsea coach. And, probably, at that moment he liked Arteta more.

"But it's the club who decides whether to sell a player or not. We told him the club had found common groun with Chelsea.

“And then you decide for yourself: do you want to move or not? Either you go to Chelsea, or Arsenal offers the same conditions, or you stay at Shakhtar.

"Chelsea made a much better offer to Shakhtar than Arsenal. We can discuss it, but we can't accept a worse offer than the one we had."

Arsenal fans have since seen Mudryk join their North London rivals Tottenham on loan for the 2026/27 season following the overturning of a four-year doping ban earlier this year.

Mentions
Mykhailo MudrykMikel ArtetaDarijo SrnaChelseaArsenalShakhtarPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Arsenal make clear January transfer call over Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal tipped to break January transfer pattern after £100M star update

Murphy says Mudryk signing is a "Tottenham thing to do" but it isn't a "risk" for De Zerbi