Mudryk 'wanted Arsenal move' before Chelsea transfer

Arsenal were linked with an offer for the Ukraine international prior to his 2023 transfer move from Shakhtar to Chelsea as Srna secured a whopping £88M up front fee.
Srna claimed Mudry spoke to Mikel Arteta over a possible move back then and the 25-year-old wanted a move to the Emirates Stadium in August.
"Misha talked to Arteta. I talked to the Chelsea coach. And, probably, at that moment he liked Arteta more.
"But it's the club who decides whether to sell a player or not. We told him the club had found common groun with Chelsea.
“And then you decide for yourself: do you want to move or not? Either you go to Chelsea, or Arsenal offers the same conditions, or you stay at Shakhtar.
"Chelsea made a much better offer to Shakhtar than Arsenal. We can discuss it, but we can't accept a worse offer than the one we had."
Arsenal fans have since seen Mudryk join their North London rivals Tottenham on loan for the 2026/27 season following the overturning of a four-year doping ban earlier this year.