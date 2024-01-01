Mudryk reports early for Chelsea preseason

Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk was present at Chelsea's Cobham base this week.

The attacker is already back in pre-season training as he looks to prepare for the new season.

Mudryk wants to hit the ground running in the reign of new manager Enzo Maresca.

Ukraine exited at the group stage of Euro 2024, which means he did get a little break.

However, some fans may be concerned about him coming back to training so soon.

Photos and videos posted by Chelsea of pre-season showed that Mudryk was back on Monday.