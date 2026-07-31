Chelsea fined £10M for breaching agent rules but narrowly escape point deduction

A fine £10M and a suspended two-window registration ban have been imposed on Chelsea FC after the club broke agent rules.

The Blues have avoided a suspended six-point deduction from the FA after their appeal was successful this month.

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However, despite escaping the deduction, they have been slapped with a registration ban for two complete and consecutive transfer windows which is suspended until 30 June 2027.

This punishment comes after the Blues admitted to historical breaches involving secret payments to agents and third parties between 2011 and 2018.

An investigation found around £47.5M in undisclosed payments linked to player transfers when former owner Roman Abramovich was in charge.

On top of the fine and transfer ban, an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban was also imposed, restricting the club from registering certain youth players from other English clubs during that period.

“Chelsea FC admitted to the 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended until 30 June 2027, and a £10 million fine,” a statement from the FA said on Friday.

“The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal and set aside this sanction following a further hearing. In its place, the Appeal Board imposed a registration ban for two complete and consecutive transfer windows which is suspended until 30 June 2027.”

The FA added that it “is continuing to investigate individual misconduct arising out of this case”.

Chelsea's statement

“Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm that a final decision has been reached by The FA’s judicial bodies in relation to historical regulatory matters that were self-reported by the Club.

“In 2022, the Club self-reported potential historical rule breaches to all applicable regulators. Following that report, it has worked openly and transparently with all regulators, including voluntarily and proactively disclosing many thousands of documents.

“As previously announced, settlement agreements have been entered into with UEFA and the Premier League concerning the same self-reported regulatory matters and topics that have been addressed before. The Club is pleased to confirm that, now The FA process has concluded, this brings all regulatory proceedings against the Club to a close.

“We are grateful to UEFA, the Premier League and The FA for their engagement with the Club throughout these processes.”