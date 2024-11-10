Wolves ace Cunha: Great to beat Southampton in front of Neves

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha was delighted with his goal in their 2-0 win against Southampton.

Cunha hit a stunner in a superb individual performance on the sayd.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “Every single time I do my best to help my team. I know I'm very important for these guys, but always, I think I need to improve more and then try my best on the pitch.

“It’s obviously been a long journey to get these first three points in the season, but we know and we’ve known since the beginning, that we will try our best to keep going like this.

“Right now, we need to enjoy it a little bit, because it was also tough to get these three points.”

Al Hilal and former Wolves captain Ruben Neves was at Molineux to see the win.

Cunha added, “I think we need to bring him here more because he gave us luck! He was so important when I first came here and he helped me a lot.

“He was the captain at the point and he helped everyone. A lot of the guys who are here now, they came in when he was the captain, and he helped everyone.

“Hopefully he's happy because he’s always supported us, and I hope he can come back many more times to give us luck.”