Everton great Sharp spotted back at Goodison Park for first time in two years

Graeme Sharp was back at Goodison Park for Saturday's 2-2 draw between Everton and Ipswich.

The Scot is Everton's greatest living goalscorer, but hasn't visited Goodison Park since 2023.

Sharp refused to return to Everton after being barracked and abused by fans as a non-executive director during Farhad Moshiri's time in charge of the club.

But he was back for the club's penultimate game at Goodison Park before next season's move to their Bramley-Moore Docklands stadium.

Sharp told The Scotsman in October: “I know people say it will be fine, but it’s scarred me a little bit.

“It’s a shame to say it. It’s not the same.

“It will be interesting, because no doubt this 40-year celebration (of the 1984/85 season), the lads will all be back out for the last game of the season. But not for me, I don’t think. Not for me.”