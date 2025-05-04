Tribal Football
Most Read
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory
Real Madrid seek Man Utd favour in Carreras pursuit
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba

Everton great Sharp spotted back at Goodison Park for first time in two years

Paul Vegas
Everton great Sharp spotted back at Goodison Park for first time in two years
Everton great Sharp spotted back at Goodison Park for first time in two yearsPeter Byrne, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Graeme Sharp was back at Goodison Park for Saturday's 2-2 draw between Everton and Ipswich.

The Scot is Everton's greatest living goalscorer, but hasn't visited Goodison Park since 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sharp refused to return to Everton after being barracked and abused by fans as a non-executive director during Farhad Moshiri's time in charge of the club.

But he was back for the club's penultimate game at Goodison Park before next season's move to their Bramley-Moore Docklands stadium.

Sharp told The Scotsman in October: “I know people say it will be fine, but it’s scarred me a little bit.

“It’s a shame to say it. It’s not the same.

“It will be interesting, because no doubt this 40-year celebration (of the 1984/85 season), the lads will all be back out for the last game of the season. But not for me, I don’t think. Not for me.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSharp GraemeEvertonIpswich
Related Articles
McNeil admits Everton frustration after Ipswich draw
Everton boss Moyes: We could never shake off Ipswich
Hirst: Ipswich fight-back at Everton part of our culture