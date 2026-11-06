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Moyes equals Catterick's historic Everton managerial record

Moyes equals Catterick's historic Everton managerial record
Moyes equals Catterick's historic Everton managerial recordRichard Lee / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

David Moyes has etched his name further into Everton's history after equalling Harry Catterick's record for the most games managed in the club's history.

The Scottish tactician reaches the remarkable milestone on Friday evening as the Toffees host Coventry City in their Premier League encounter at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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The fixture marks Moyes' 592nd game in charge, drawing him level with legendary former manager Catterick, who enjoyed considerable success during his time on Merseyside.

Another Everton icon, Howard Kendall, occupies third place on the all-time managerial appearances list with 542 matches.

“Yes I am proud. The thought of being the Everton manager who has managed the most games is something I’m very proud of.” Said Moyes. 

“I’m sure Harry Catterick, Howard Kendall and Joe Royle were also incredibly proud (to do this job). The Club gets you, and if you get the Club – then it’s so big."

The 63-year-old will now have the opportunity to move clear of Catterick and become Everton's outright record holder in his next match.

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