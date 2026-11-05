Moyes declines to give Grealish return date

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Everton forward Jack Grealish.
Everton forward Jack Grealish.Profimedia

Everton boss David Moyes has confirmed winger Jack Grealish remains unavailable for selection.

The 31-year-old missed Everton’s two wins over Newcastle United - across Carabao Cup and Premier League action - following a joint decision by Moyes and club officials after he failed to report for training on October 26th.

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Grealish is currently on loan at Everton from Manchester City for a second season, but the England international is struggling for form, and he's yet to provide a goal contribution in 2026/27.

Despite the ongoing stand off, Everton are not looking at plans to cut short his loan in January, but Moyes stated he will not be involved in the home game against Coventry City on November 6th.

"Jack is not available. I won't give you the plan, but we will be working with Jack again soon."

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