Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ryan Giggs warns JJ Gabriel over Real Madrid switch: You don't see Dowman kicking off...

Manchester United step up pursuit of Como defender Jacobo Ramon

Troy Parrott 'advised against' Man United move

Gallas would not blame Saliba for joining Real Madrid: They are on a different level

Most read on Flashscore News

WTA takes 'full responsibility' after Pegula caught criticising Andreeva during livestream

Jannik Sinner parts ways with coach Darren Cahill, to be replaced by Magnus Norman

Newcastle's Dedic reportedly questioned by police for carrying bow and arrows

Subscribe to Football Weekender and read the weekend like no one else!

Everton handed Grealish boost ahead of Premier League return

Everton handed Grealish boost ahead of Premier League return
Everton handed Grealish boost ahead of Premier League returnNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia

Everton midfielder Jack Grealish has resumed training at Finch Farm as he steps up preparations for a Premier League return following a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

According to The Athletic, the 31-year-old has been sidelined by fitness concerns and internal disciplinary issues but is now working towards regaining full match fitness after missing club's recent fixtures.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The England international is currently following an individual training programme, with plans to reintegrate him into David Moyes' first-team sessions early next week.

Grealish has made just six appearances during his second loan spell at Everton this season, struggling to rediscover his best form.

Despite his progress, the former Manchester City star will miss the Toffees' upcoming home encounter against Coventry City.

However, he is targeting a competitive return against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on November 23, following the international break.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueJack GrealishDavid MoyesEvertonBrentford

Related Articles

Sources: Grealish in last chance saloon after disciplinary problems at Everton

Moyes declines to give Grealish return date

Everton eye former Barcelona striker as January transfer option