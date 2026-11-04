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Everton make Jack Grealish loan cancelation decision after latest disciplinary issue

Everton make Jack Grealish loan cancelation decision after latest disciplinary issue
Everton make Jack Grealish loan cancelation decision after latest disciplinary issueČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jessica Hornby

Everton and manager David Moyes have reportedly made a decision on the future of ill disciplined winger Jack Grealish.

Grealish, 31, has been filmed and photographed being publicly intoxicated on several occasions over the past few seasons.

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The winger missed both of Everton’s wins over Newcastle after David Moyes and club officials were ‘incandescent’ when he failed to report for training last Monday.

On loan at Everton from Mancehester City for a second season, Grealish is yet to provide a single goal contribution in 2026-27.

According to TeamTalk, despite all of this, the club aren’t going to move to cancel his loan at the club and are willing to give Grealish a second chance.

Moyes is in fact keen on reintegrating Grealish into his plans.

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