Moyes admits Everton need to buy after Aston Villa defeat

Everton boss David Moyes admits they need to buy this month after defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins struck the winner for Villa as they earned a 1-0 victory on Wednesday night.

Moyes said afterwards: "You can definitely see over the years that the financial situation has played its part on the pitch and that's the outcome. All the supporters are aware of that.

"There was very little in the game, they had a couple of chances which we were fortunate with. We needed a better control of the game, a better level of possession. We didn't deliver at set pieces and we had six or seven corners and a good chance at the end. The game was really tight, just a slight lax allowed them to score.

"Obviously it's been a bit of a whirlwind. Sean Dyche left a group of players that have great character and a great attitude, I'm really pleased to take over that. What I need to do is add quality and find a way of getting results but you can't change the whole thing around straight away.

"Tonight we were the same as Aston Villa. The one at the end (for Dominic Calvert-Lewin) was a chance and Jesper (Lindstrom) should've scored with his header as well but you need those moments to go for you."

On the need to strengthen in the transfer window, Moyes added: "I think it's really important if we can add some of that quality and give the players a little lift as well. The crowd were good but I can sense them saying 'we've seen a lot of this before, we need to see something else'."