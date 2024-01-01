Liverpool youngster Elliott: I need to be more selfish

However, the midfielder was keen to ensure that he only had a short holiday between seasons.
Eliott is very much focused on impressing new boss Arne Slot and becoming a regular starter.
"I think it's just to make it a bit more about myself and maybe be a bit more selfish in certain ways,” said Elliott.
“But I have that team spirit in me, I will never lose that.
“I want to play for the team and the badge, I love the club and that is never going to leave me. But in certain situations, I need to think about myself more. If I am not performing and not training very well I can't look at anyone other than myself.
“I am at an age now where I want to cement my place in the team and I want to be playing week in and week out and as I said it is not going to just come for me.”