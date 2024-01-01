Liverpool youngster Elliott: I need to be more selfish

Tribal Football
Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott spent some of his summer enjoying the music of Calvin Harris in Ibiza.

However, the midfielder was keen to ensure that he only had a short holiday between seasons.

Eliott is very much focused on impressing new boss Arne Slot and becoming a regular starter.

"I think it's just to make it a bit more about myself and maybe be a bit more selfish in certain ways,” said Elliott

“But I have that team spirit in me, I will never lose that.

“I want to play for the team and the badge, I love the club and that is never going to leave me. But in certain situations, I need to think about myself more. If I am not performing and not training very well I can't look at anyone other than myself.

“I am at an age now where I want to cement my place in the team and I want to be playing week in and week out and as I said it is not going to just come for me.”

