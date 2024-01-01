Liverpool midfielder Elliott: Nyoni has everything you need

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has revealed how senior players at the club are reaching out to youngster Trey Nyoni.

The teenager became the youngest player to appear in the FA Cup for the Reds in February against Southampton.

Now the 17-year-old has been impressing new manager Arne Slot in pre-season, shining in a 1-0 win over Real Betis.

"Trey has got everything in him," fellow youngster Elliott said post-game.

"He showed it the other night and he is fearless for such a young age, that goes without saying. He just needs to keep going and trust the process.

"We have gone around to him and spoken to him and, you know, the seniors as well who have been around it a lot longer than I have, they have spoken to him as well. He has got everything and he just needs to keep going in the right way, keep trusting the process and I am sure his time will come."