Morsy proud of Ipswich equaliser at Southampton

Sam Morsy was proud of his equaliser for Ipswich in their 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Tyler Dibling struck for Saints on five minutes before Morsy scored Ipswich's equaliser in injury-time.

“I’m really delighted and happy with it,” the Egyptian said. “Last minute of the game makes it sweeter and it’s a good point on the road.

“It’s nice to hear about it and something that probably won’t sink in until you reflect on it at the end of your career. But I’m happy with it and happy with a good away point.

“I was just waiting as it’s come out. I thought if I can just get my touch right and just smack it. Luckily it went in.

“It’s been a long old journey. It’s not something you think about or have a goal of, but it feels nice hearing it. You’ll enjoy it and let it sink in on Sunday with friends and family, but by the time Monday comes it’s another week, how can we get better and improve and keep we’ll enjoying the process.

“It’s only really when I score or it’s a huge win, other than that there’s no texts on the phone but they’ll be about 100 tonight! People have supported me throughout my career which I’m grateful for.

“It’s obviously a nice personal achievement and I’m really happy with it.”