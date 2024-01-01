Morsey happy Smodzics now off mark for Ipswich

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy was happy for Sammie Smodzics after his goal in defeat at Manchester City.

The new signing had Ipswich ahead before City eventually ranout 4-1 winners.

“He just loves scoring goals,” Morsy said of the recent signing from Blackburn Rovers. “He smells goals, he’s a great lad, his energy is infectious, he’s doing really well.

“I’m buzzing for him. Any new signing getting their first goal is a weight off his chest. Equally, we’re all going to be questioned on who can do it at this level and so for him to come in and score is brilliant and I’m buzzing.”

On their performance, Morsey said: “They’re the best team in the world, in my opinion, so it was always going to be tough. We had good spells but got punished for indifferent spells. It’s a learning curve, we’re all going to learn together and get better together.

“They’re the best team in the world. But it’s great, though, it shows what you’re about and we stuck to the task. We had some nice things, there were things we could do better.

“We’re still getting accustomed to the league, which is normal and will take a couple of games to really get up to the speed of it. But those are positives as well, we were brave, we continued to play and that’s what we’ll continue to do this season.

“There’s plenty of positives in the first two games, we just want to keep developing and keep believing. We know it’s a very difficult league but we deserve to be here and we want to show we can compete at this level.”