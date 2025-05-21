Morrison raises prospect of Man Utd coaching return

Ravel Morrison admits he has hopes of returning to Manchester United - as a coach.

The midfielder was regarded by many inside the club as the best young player seen at United during the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

However, Morrison struggled with issues off the pitch and eventually failed to meet expectations, despite showing flashes of brilliance in the shirts of West Ham and QPR.

Now 32, Morrison is playing in Dubai with Precision FC and told the Under the Cosh podcast: "I've got my B licence now - I did it in the summer.

"I do want to get into some type of coaching (after I retire). That'd be good. I'd like to go back to United!"

Morrison represented England at U16, U17, U18 and U21 levels but he has played senior international football for Jamaica since 2020.