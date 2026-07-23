Morgan Rogers takes Andrey Santos' number at Chelsea following £117m record transfer

Morgan Rogers has made his £117M move to Chelsea this week as his shirt number is revealed.

The 23-year-old, who shined at the World Cup, becomes the most expensive British player as he beats Elliot Anderson's £116m move to Manchester City earlier this summer.

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Rogers also said he is "really excited" for a reunion with former City team-mate Cole Palmer and says “he's non-stop ringing my phone, texting me” in what is an exciting sign for Blues fans ahead of the new campaign under new manager Xabi Alonso.

As per The Standard, Rogers will take on the No17 shirt at Chelsea, which Andrey Santos wore it before completing a £50M move to Manchester United earlier in the month.

Rogers wore No27 at Aston Villa, but that number is currently occupied by French right-back Malo Gusto who may have been asked to give up the number when the England star was announced.

Instead, Rogers will move 10 numbers down as he takes up a shirt that was also worn by the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro, Mato Kovacic and Raheem Sterling during their time in West London.

Speaking on the move, Rogers revealed he is over the moon. Chelsea are building a title winning side and he’s clearly proud to be a part of it.

“For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid,” Rogers said.

“I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading.

“That's why I'm here and I can't wait to get started.”