Monaco sideline Man Utd target Fofana from training

Manchester United are said to have spoken to Monaco about forward Youssouf Fofana.

The Red Devils are determined to end the transfer window with a bang as they secure top players for manager Erik ten Hag.

After signing Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, United want a midfielder and a forward.

AS Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro admitted that Fofana was not training with the club’s main squad.

“If he does not intend to stay, it makes no sense for him to be part of the preparation,” Scuro said.

Whether he ends up at United is not yet clear, as The Mirror does not state whether Fofana is available within the club’s budget.