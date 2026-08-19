Monaco releases Pogba as he waves goodbye: I did not play as many games as I had hoped!

Paul Pogba has officially departed Monaco as he and the club come to a mutual agreement.

Pogba sustained a hamstring injury last week at St. George’s Park, during the club’s pre-season tour of England in what was the latest set back for the midfielder who has struggled to remain fit for a number of years.

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The former Manchester United and Juventus star managed just 115 minutes of football last season and his debut for Monaco in November 2025 was his first appearance since September 2023.

The 33-year-old played six matches for Monaco last season, five of which came as a substitute and following his latest injury, the Ligue 1 side have decided to let him go as they released a statement on Wednesday morning.

“AS Monaco and Paul Pogba have decided, ahead of the first match of the new season, to bring an end to the contract that was due to run until June 2027.

“The Club would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for the trust he placed in the institution and for the utmost professionalism he demonstrated throughout his time in Monaco.

“AS Monaco sincerely thanks to Paul and wishes him every success in the future.”

Pogba sends message to fans

Sending a message to supporters, Pogba said it was a pleasure to pull on the famous red and white kit even if it was for a limited amount of time.

"I would like to thank the President and the management, my teammates, all the staff members and every supporter who believed in me. Representing this club and the principality was an incredible experience.

“AS Monaco is an incredible club and although I did not play as many games as I had hoped, I will always be grateful for the opportunity to wear their colours. Daghe Munegu !"

The World Cup winner will now be searching for a new club before the summer window shuts down but as he recover from injury, he may find it very difficult to secure a move.