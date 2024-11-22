Mitchell defends Newcastle's decision to sell Minteh and Anderson this summer

Newcastle United supremo Paul Mitchell defended the club’s decision to sell Yakuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

Many fans are still upset at how two young talents were allowed to leave the club.

The Magpies are in contention for a top four position this season, but could have used the additional squad depth.

Mitchell told fans at the We Are United event at the STACK: "A lot of people won't believe I'm 21! I looked a lot better pre-July than I did post-September.

"But no, I think it is a complex landscape in the world of football. Definitely for myself I probably underestimated that coming in.

"I would like to say Darren, Eddie and the team in June, in what was a very difficult situation for the club, allowed us to have a platform where we don't have a points deduction."

