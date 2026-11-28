Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists Yankuba Minteh is 'fully committed' to the club despite his failed summer move to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old was a key target for Liverpool over the summer, with Brighton turning down a £60 million offer for him.

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Minteh is yet to start a game for Fabian Hurzeler’s high-flying side in 2026-27 due to an ankle injury picked up in pre-season.

Hurzeler has now confirmed that the winger is ‘ready to go’ ahead of their Premier league clash with former club Newcastle on Sunday (November 29).

The German was asked whether Minteh has been affected by his failed Liverpool move, and he responded empathically.

“It's gone. That is a few months ago now and I see him fully committed to this club,” Hurzeler told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

“I see that he desperately wants to be successful with Brighton, and he also understands that if we are successful as a club he can shine as an individual.

“He's ready to go.

“Of course, all the other players who were playing ahead of him are performing well, so it's about him competing, seeing it also as a great opportunity to improve his level, get the best out of him and help the team.

“That's what I demand of every non-starter at the moment, because this kind of competition will make the team better.”