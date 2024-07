Millwall wrapping up signing of Tottenham defender Tanganga

Millwall are wrapping up the signing of Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga.

Tanganga spent last season on-loan with the Lions and is set to sign permanently on Monday.

Sky Sports says a medical is scheduled for Monday at Millwall.

Tanganga is now a free agent after his deal expired at Spurs last Sunday.

It's suggested his contract will make him the highest paid at Millwall.