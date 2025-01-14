Millwall boss Neil admits Palace target Esse leaving

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Millwall boss Alex Neil has confirmed that Romain Esse is leaving the club in the coming days.

The youngster has been touted as being linked up for a move to Crystal Palace.

Now that speculation has been confirmed by Neil, who stated the deal is in the final stages.

He left out Esse from his team to take on Dagenham in the FA Cup, stating post-game: "There wasn’t an issue.

"Crystal Palace have shown a lot of interest (and) I didn’t make him available for game. 

“That situation is progressing and I didn’t want to put it at risk at this stage."

