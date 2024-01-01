Miley on way to Newcastle return

Tribal Football
Miley could return by the end of October as he begins to train and recover from injury
Newcastle United’s forgotten midfield man Lewis Miley could be back in the team very soon.

The 18-year-old was huge for the club last season amid a serious injury crisis.

However, Miley has been absent with his own problems so far this season, but is now nearing a comeback.

Per Chronicle Live, he is already working on the grass and could be first team ready by the end of October.

The Magpies are also boosted by the news that Callum Wilson could soon be back.

The forward, along with fellow striker Alexander Isak, has also missed game time this term.

