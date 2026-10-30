Mikel Arteta insists he has 'full trust' in Kai Havertz at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he has 'full trust' in Kai Havertz despite his poor start to the season.

The reigning Premier League champions suffered a shock giant killing at the hands of League One Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup on penalties.

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Havertz played the full game for Arsenal, and although he scored his spot kick, it certainly wasn’t his best performance.

The Germany international has struggled since the start of the season, scoring just three goals and providing a single assist in his 13 games across all competitions.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday (November 1), Arteta insisted he still trusts the forward.

"No, there's nothing to do with that. It's true that in terms of the numbers, we have dropped those numbers," Arteta explained regarding Havertz's fitness history.

"But he certainly had the chances as well to play, and that kind of form and that kind of efficiency with the front players, it's very common.

"Full trust in him and what he's doing."