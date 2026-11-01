Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is 'extremely proud' of his side after securing their first Premier League win at Anfield on Sunday (November 1).

It’s been 14-years since Arsenal last won a Premier League game at Anfield. Arsene Wenger was still in charge as Lukas Podolski and Santi Carzola secured a 2-0 victory.

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This time around, Arsenal needed just the one goal. Kai Havertz was the man of the moment, scoring in the 16th minute and sending Mikel Arteta’s side back to the top of the league.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arteta couldn’t hide his pride.

"Extremely proud. It's been 14 years, that's a long time. I'm sure we made everybody attached to the club extremely proud today,” he said.

“Not only for the victory but for the way we've done it, the spirit we've shown. Especially considering what happened four days ago when you lose and go out of the cup against a team you are supposed to beat.

“That's the magical part of this game, it can take you to really bad places but four days later you have the opportunity to do something really historic and we've done it.

"The game is going to turn in a different direction very quickly. The way they attack, they can generate vertical attacks almost from a bad clearance or a bad throw, that's the quality that they have.

“And you have to be prepared, immediately to react to that with 60 metres to defend with four or five players running into your box.

“And we discussed that, we put everything into those actions, sometimes with more quality, sometimes with less quality, and we generated our own chaos.

"But, as well I think we have to give credit to the players for the situations and chances today that we didn't put away.

“Overall, to win against a team that is producing what they are doing, and also in the emotional state after Fleetwood, that's what a winning team should do."

On Anfield's atmosphere: "You have to go through that, otherwise you don't win. We have had previous like that in the past and hadn't sustained it.

“We made a penalty or misread in the box or sometimes they have a magical moment and put the ball in the net and you don't manage to win the game.

“Today we had all of that, we had an element of luck as well and we had the quality in the right moments as well to hurt them."

On the Alexander Isak penalty shout: "No, I haven't seen that."

On what this win means for the title race: "Today is too early. Let's enjoy this incredible victory with the players and staff and tomorrow we start to prepare for another big, big night in Prague.

On what the win means as a manager: "I'm extremely proud; this is something you want to accomplish. That's the challenge and mission you want to accomplish.

“I love it when it's something we have not done for many years. It was the same with Chelsea away and Manchester United away. To be able to beat all those, that's the purpose and motivation and why we do what we do."