Meulensteen exclusive: Gravenberch a real No6 option for Liverpool if...

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen can see Ryan Gravenberch succeeding in the No6 role at Liverpool.

The Holland international was fielded as a defensive midfield pivot by Reds manager Arne Slot for victory at Ipswich Town on Saturday,.

And Meulensteen can see the position becoming a long-term option for Gravenberch, if he finds confidence in the role.

He told Tribalfootball.com: "Yeah, it could work.

"Obviously he's played in that position with Ajax for some years, although you can't compare that because they always say that the Dutch league is so far away from what's expected in the Premier League.

"It rotates all the time and No6s become No8s or No10s and they go forward and the other ones drop in, you know what I mean? Because there's not such a danger of things breaking down and you getting overrun (in the Eredivisie).

"Within the Premier League, it's a different kettle of fish because you've got a different calibre of players against you. And one little pass that gets intercepted can suddenly, boom, can turn into an attack for the opposition. But Gravenberch is a chance.

"Obviously, Arne will know him from his time that he played in Holland. But again, it's all about confidence, I think, and having players play the role that they have to play and understand it.

"And the more you play, obviously, they get better at it. And obviously, Gravenberch is a good physical presence. He brings some energy to the team as well."

