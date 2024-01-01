Tribal Football
Man City captain Walker confronted ref Oliver at halftime of Arsenal draw
Man City captain Walker confronted ref Oliver at halftime of Arsenal drawAction Plus
Manchester City star Kyle Walker confronted referee Michael Oliver at half-time of their Premier League draw with Arsenal.

The game was mired in controversy, with City feeling that Arsenal’s equalizer should not have stood as the referee had not blown his whistle for Arsenal to take a free kick.

The Gunners were later furious as Leandro Trossard collected a second yellow card for a slightly rough push on Bernardo Silva.

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone wrote on X: "Kyle Walker making his point to Michael Oliver in the tunnel at half-time."

A fan explained the situation on X, stating: "TV replays have shown Michael Oliver called Kyle Walker over to speak after Arsenal were awarded a free-kick.

"The referee waited momentarily after the conversation, before restarting play, while Kyle Walker was not yet in position when Gabriel Martinelli was on."

