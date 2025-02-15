Merson confident injury-hit Arsenal can handle Leicester

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal hero Paul Merson is confident they can handle Leicester City today.

Despite having been hit by injuries to their attacking options, Merson says Arsenal will be too strong for the Foxes.

 “This is a good game for Arsenal even though they’ve been rocked by the injury to Kai Havertz,” Merson said in his Sportskeeda column.

“I know they are struggling when it comes to the centre-forward department, but I expect them to win here. Leicester are terrible defensively and could be put to the sword in this one.

“I don’t see Leicester winning. But I will say this one thing, it’s a different game for them now compared to how it was maybe six weeks ago. Ruud van Nistelrooy should tell his players to have a go at Arsenal here.”

