Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino is closer to his debut.

Nursing a shoulder injury suffered in his first training session at Arsenal, Merino was spotted without his sling this past week.

At Sunday's birthday celebrations for David Raya, Merino was seen with his arms free and applauding on the day.

Merino signed for the Gunners over the summer from Real Sociedad, but suffered an immediate setback in training.

There is hope he can return to full-scale training before the end of the month.

