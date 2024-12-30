McKenna on Ipswich's clash with Chelsea: It will be a tough test, but a great game

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has spoken ahead of tonight's clash with Chelsea in what he thinks will be a great game of football despite the challenge.

In the final fixture of 2024 for both sides, each team will be hoping to bounce back from losses in their previous games which saw Chelsea collapse at Fulham and Town fall to title chasers Arsenal away from home.

“A tough test, but a great game,” McKenna said. “These tough tests, let’s get it right, coming to the Emirates Stadium to play against Arsenal at Christmas is a positive, it’s not something to fear, it’s not something to feel hesitant about or feel anything other than feel excited about, and Chelsea at home’s the same.

“We know they’re a top side having a very good season but they’re the challenges that we want. Last home game of 2024, let’s go and give it everything we’ve got.”

The Ipswich boss had a lot of praise for manager Enzo Maresa who he thinks has done an excellent job with his Chelsea side this season.

“Without seeing the insides of it, he seems to have done very, very well,” he said. “They went about it a little bit differently but they’ve recruited some fantastic players for quite a few transfer windows now, some fantastic young players, and seem to have really found their way with that.

“Enzo’s done a really good job coaching them and getting them into the structure that he likes and turning them into a good team.

“I have to say, to be fair, the second half of last season, Mauricio had really good results there as well and you could see the talent that was there, you could see the talent was coming through, and they had really good results in the second half of last season.

“But I think Enzo’s taken that on to another level this year and he seems to have settled in very well. “He is doing fantastic since he joined Ipswich. They are doing top. Even this year, they are doing well so congratulations to him for the way he is doing everything since he joined the club.”