McCoist on Salah: He deserves to be up there with the likes of your Henrys and Bergkamps

Ally McCoist believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is one of the best players to ever play in the Premier League and should be mentioned alongside Thierry Henry.

Salah has 25 goals in 27 games and 16 assists in what is arguably his greatest season for the club under new manager Arne Slot. Many have argued that the Egyptian king deserves to be named one of the greatest players to grace the Premier League, and McCoist spoke on talkSPORT about how he agrees with this sentiment.

"Magnificent, that's the only word to describe his performance yesterday. His performances...he has been, without doubt, one of the elite players to have played in the league of all time.

"He honestly deserves to be up there and mentioned with your likes of your Henrys, Bergkamps, all those kind of guys.

"I genuinely do. I think he's a phenomenal talent.

"It was amazing, looking at him at the start of the season, incredibly I thought his body shape looked stronger and leaner and fitter.

"He was never carrying anything at all, but it looked as if he'd done a bit of extra work in the gym, he looks absolutely amazing."

Salah’s contract is due to expire at the season’s end meaning that he is free to leave Merseyside as a free agent in just 127 days if an agreement is not reached. There is a real possibility that he will lift the title with the club and leave just weeks later to a club that will be willing to pay him what he is worth which Liverpool are struggling to do.