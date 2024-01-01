Tribal Football
McClaren left at home as Man Utd jet to 'States
Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren is not in the United States.

The Red Devils are in America as part of their preseason preparations for the 2024/2025 campaign.

However, former England boss and current assistant McClaren is not with head coach Erik ten Hag and the other first team coaches.

Per The Athletic, he is in England and will work with the players who come back from international duty.

United will have two groups of players, with the American-based players getting more game time, while the others train their conditioning.

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund are among Euro 2024 stars who are on the USA tour.

