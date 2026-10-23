McCarthy picks Luis Enrique as his dream coach if Carrick is sacked by Man Utd

Kenya coach Benni McCarthy has named Luis Enrique as the dream candidate for Manchester United's coaching role should the struggling Premier League club make the decision to part ways with Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils are currently experiencing a difficult start to their 2026/27 campaign, sitting 13th in the Premier League standings with seven points from seven matches (one win, four draws, and two defeats).

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The team is on a dismal seven-game winless streak across all competitions, and recently suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Serie A side Como in the UEFA Champions League.

United manager Carrick is facing intense pressure following the poor run of results, with reports indicating the club could replace him.

According to South African legend McCarthy, who currently handles Kenya’s Harambee Stars and worked as the assistant coach at United under manager Erik ten Hag, United should give Carrick time to turn around the bad run of results.

However, should the club reach a point where they want to send Carrick packing, then Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique should be considered for the top job.

'I would love to see Enrique at United'

"He’s a young manager, and even if you go and change now, who are you going to get in his place?" McCarthy told Sporty TV, as quoted by Pulse Sports.

“For me, the most deserving manager that I would love to see at Man United is Luis Enrique, but he ain’t going to leave PSG. I wouldn’t do that if I were him.

“They have the money, but I think you’d be a nutcase if you left what is being built at PSG to come to Man United.”

McCarthy reserved praise for Carrick. He said: “Michael (Carrick) has done really well in the back end of last season.

“So, support him, back him, give him the trust, give him the support that he needs, and give him the players that he wants to bring in. The players respond to him, and they play well under him.”

McCarthy continued: “There’s no consistency because when you do well, you’ve only done well—not amazing.

“You have to recruit better; you have to add quality to the team that’s done well.

Every single time some sort of stability comes, you see the following season there aren’t enough quality players brought in to create competition and strengthen the side.”

McCarthy concluded: “We’ve done well, so we keep the same team. We got to provide competition for the players that we have.

“So that’s why they keep strengthening the team, and Man United don't seem to do that very well when they’re on the back of a good season; then they rest on their laurels, and instead of adding to help those players now to elevate them, they just keep it the same.

“Then you have shortcomings in the new season, and everybody kind of seems to pass you by, and I think that’s what they need to try and change: a better recruitment structure and a more consistent basis.”

Despite the pressure mounting, Carrick is expected to remain in charge as United host Bournemouth in a league fixture on Sunday.