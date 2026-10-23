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Bruno Fernandes to be stripped of his captaincy? Man Utd ready to use harsh punishment

Bruno Fernandes to be stripped of his captaincy? Man Utd ready to use harsh punishment
Bruno Fernandes to be stripped of his captaincy? Man Utd ready to use harsh punishmentREUTERS

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes awaits his punishment as reports claim he could be stripped of his captaincy.

After United's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday night, Fernandes was asked why United struggled to press Como and disrupt their passing, and he responded:

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"That's on the manager and on the staff to see it, it's not on me."

He also stated: "It's a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence."

Michaeal Carrick later responded: "We actually half-pressed man-to-man in the second half and conceded from that. If you don't run, don't run forward and you don't run back you are not going to win."

Fernandes' comments had raised serious questions about Carrick's future ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against Bournemouth, where a win is needed to keep the former midfielder at the helm.

The United captain chose to expose what appears to be division in a fractured dressing room and reports now claim that the club are preparing to punish the midfielder.

Jamie Carragher reportedly called Fernandes "an absolute disgrace" whilst club legend Wayne Rooney called Fernandes a baby.

Fernandes, who was handed the armband in 2023, could be stripped of his captaincy as per reports. The manager can change the club captain, as Erik Ten Hag demonstrated when he removed Maguire in July 2023.

Publicly criticising the manager undermines the coaching staff's authority, and Fernandes may face the ultimate punishment.

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Champions LeagueBruno FernandesMichael CarrickJamie CarragherManchester UnitedComoBournemouthPremier League

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