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McAtee proud of Forest teammates after Liverpool stalemate

McAtee proud of Forest teammates after Liverpool stalemate
McAtee proud of Forest teammates after Liverpool stalemateADAM VAUGHAN / EPA / Profimedia

James McAtee admitted Nottingham Forest were unsure how to feel after earning a point from their 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

The visitors twice took the lead but were pegged back on both occasions, leaving them with a share of the spoils despite feeling victory was within reach.

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The playmaker praised his teammates for staying united and fighting together to secure a valuable point.

“We don’t really know how to feel. To come here and get a point is amazing, but the game was in our hands twice,” McAtee told Forest website.

“There’s a bit of disappointment because we could have got the points, but we’re also happy with the performance. We came here, we stuck together and we put a good point on the board.

“It was a credit to the players for taking the lead again after they equalised. But when you come here anything can happen, so we can’t be too disappointed.

“We stuck to the game plan, we tried to get in scoring positions, which we did. Alisson made an unbelievable save from Igor which would have seen us 2-0 up at the break. It was a great performance.”

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James McAteeNottinghamLiverpoolPremier League

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