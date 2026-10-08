Max Dowman lands THREE Guinness World Records after incredible year

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Arsenal forward Max Dowman.
Arsenal forward Max Dowman.Profimedia

Max Dowman's rise at Arsenal shows no signs of slowing down after making his Premier League debut aged 15 years and 235 days back in August 2025.

In March, his goal against Everton opened his account for the club and also set the teenager in place as the youngest goal scorer in both the Premier League and the club's history.

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He remains part of Mikel Arteta's first team plans at the Emirates Stadium, after the Spanish boss opted against loaning him out this summer, and his excellence has now been recognised by the Guinness World Records.

The 16-year-old now holds the titles of the youngest player to win the Premier League (16 years 144 days); the youngest goal scorer in the English Premier League at 16 years 73 days, and youngest player in the UEFA Champions League at 15 years 308 days.

Dowman has made just one substitute Premier League appearance so far in 2026/27 - but he scored twice as a starter in the 4-2 EFL Cup win over Ipswich Town last month.

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