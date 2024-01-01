Arteta delighted with Havertz after Arsenal win against Wolves

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with Kai Havertz after victory over Wolves.

Havertz struck first in the 2-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta said: “A lot of positives to take from the game.

“I thought, especially in the first half, we had a really strong performance, created a lot of situations, and conceded a big chance, that’s true. Overall, with the 1-0 it wasn’t enough and credit to Wolves, they put some pressure.

“They forced us into two easy giveaways, especially in the middle of the park, they created a bit of uncertainty for the team, and when we were in that moment, Bukayo creates an unbelievable moment to score the second one.

“If you want to become a top, top team, then you need to be consistent in winning and have to find ways and we certainly did that in the second half.

“In the Premier League, you have to fight and dig in, and every game is a nightmare, and you have to be very clear with that. Today, we played a really good opponent - look at the players that they brought on in the second half. So, you really have to earn it, and we have earned it. We won, we take a lot of positives, we move.”

On Havertz, he added: “A really strong performance. I think overall, his understanding, his link-up play and the way he takes the ball under pressure all the time is magnificent. Then, it’s a number nine’s goal; his position, timing, aggression and the quality that he has to score.

“We wanted to start well, we have done it, and the squad is fit and available. There’s a lot of players that have played in the Euros and they want to play and contribute, so a big credit to everybody.”