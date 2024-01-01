Martin speaks on potential Ward-Prowse return

Southampton head coach Russell Martin has been asked about bringing back an old favourite.

The Saints lost James Ward-Prowse a year ago after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now that they are back, and Ward-Prowse may be allowed to leave West Ham, Martin was quizzed about a move.

He stated: “Prowsey is probably one of many, many players in the Premier League could do a job for us but does that mean he's going to come and do a job for us?

“We have a lot of midfield players, so I don't think it's a position that we are really trying to recruit in. I don't know. I've stayed in touch with Prowsey on and off over the last year.

“He obviously got in touch and got promoted. The club means a lot to him but I don't know his situation. I haven't been updated on that.

“He's West Ham's player and he's a very, very good player. We were so impressed with him in the short time we had working with him.

“I don't know where that's come from. It's not been on my radar. I don't know what or where that comes from but the window brings up many things.

“If his situation at West Ham has changed now, then I'm sure there'll be a lot of people that will be interested in his services.”