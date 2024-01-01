Martin says Southampton players have last chance to "really stake a claim" in side in friendly

Southampton head coach Russell Martin insisted this week's friendlies are vitally important to his team.

The Saints are back in the Premier League after winning the playoffs in the Championship last term.

But Martin is worried about his team’s form going into the new campaign and admits this week’s games are the last chance for players to impress.

Per Daily Echo, he said: "They (Lazio and Getafe) are going to be really different challenges for us. Both games are a step up in opposition to what we have faced.

"I'm really looking forward to it and being in front of the home crowd again. It's the final week of preparation in terms of matches.

"Then we have a full week before we go up to Newcastle. I'm looking forward to both games, the teams will be different across both games.

"People will have their last opportunity to really stake a claim to be in the team. That brings its own edge and excitement.

"As does being at home. I'm really looking forward to it. Sekou will probably be involved for sure. Ross and Adam maybe for the second game, we will see."