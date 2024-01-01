Martin says sale of Alcaraz will help fuel Southampton signings in coming days

Southampton manager Russell Martin has insisted that the sale of Charly Alcaraz will help the club bring in what they need in the next few days.

Alcaraz spent the majority of the last season at Italian giants Juventus as Martin looks to move him on from the club to free up funds.

Martin spoke to the Daily Echo about why a sale is needed and what it means for the side.

"I think if it happens, it helps us financially. Carlos is a really talented player but probably his attributes suit a different style.

"He's a great guy. I've enjoyed working with him. If he stays, it's not a problem. I think he's at a stage in his career where he wants to play every week.

"We'll have to wait and see on that one but I think if he goes, it's a good deal for us and it's a good deal for Carlos.

"He goes with nothing but positive things hopefully to say about the club and us to say about him.”

The side have just a few days to put the money to good use and Martin understands that.

"If it happens, it'll be a good deal for him. It'll be a good deal for us and it means we can probably have players that can really help us in the next few days."

The Saints have been linked with a number of players including Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto and West Brom winger Tom Fellows who could help their attack.

Martin spoke more on what options he would like up top.

"We just need people that are a bit different to what we have right now just so we have various options. I'm really happy with the options we have.

"But we have a lot of similar options if that makes sense. We just need probably one or two points of difference at some point.

"I think Mateus Fernandes can help us with that. Tyler Dibling and Sam Amo-Ameyaw are brilliant young players. We'll wait and see where we end up.

"It depends on who leaves the building as well, whether it's one or two players or whatever, it will depend on maybe who goes out.

"It's probably frustrating for people but it also may be exciting for some to see what happens. I'm pretty sure whatever business we do, it will be good for us."