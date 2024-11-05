Tribal Football
Martin on Fernandes: "Top talent but nowhere near ready to play for anyone else"

Ansser Sadiq
Martin on Fernandes: "Top talent but nowhere near ready to play for anyone else"
Martin on Fernandes: "Top talent but nowhere near ready to play for anyone else"Action Plus
Southampton have no desire to sell midfield star and summer signing Mateus Fernandes.

That is the view of manager Russell Martin, who issued a “hands off warning” to other clubs.

Martin knows that he must keep stars such as Fernandes on board if they are to avoid relegation this term.

"Amazing player. Brilliant. Top young man. Top talent but nowhere near ready to play for anyone else, he needs a good couple of years here for us first," he joked after a 1-0 win over Everton.

"We won’t just sign players who want to play in the Premier League and earn lots of money, there is a balance to be had," said Martin this summer. 

“So far, we have signed players who are desperate to be here and don’t just see this as a place where they can come to earn a move to another club."

